Medvedev Wins To Set Up Russia V Croatia Davis Cup Final

Sat 04th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

Daniil Medvedev sealed Russia's place in the Davis Cup final with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Jan-Lennard Struff giving his team an unassailable 2-0 lead over Germany on Saturday

The world number two backed up Andrey Rublev's straight-sets win over Dominik Koepfer in the first rubber to set up a clash with Croatia on Sunday.

The Russians, like the Croats, will be bidding for a third win in the competition.

Rublev ruthlessly exposed the gap between himself, ranked fifth in the world, and the 54th-ranked Koepfer.

Rublev delivered nine aces, won 54 points -- opposed to 32 for his opponent -- and took all four break points.

"I was focused from the beginning to the end," said 24-year-old Rublev.

Germany's number one Alexander Zverev opted to miss the finals.

The organisers were denied the mouthwatering prospect of Medvedev potentially facing world number one Novak Djokovic as the Croats ousted Serbia 2-1 on Friday.

