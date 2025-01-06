Meer Afzal scores century in Master Oil inter club cricket tournament

Open Menu

Muhammad Rameez Published January 06, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Four matches took place in the ongoing Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament, organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Master Oil Lubricant

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Four matches took place in the ongoing Master Oil Inter Club cricket Tournament, organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Master Oil Lubricant.

At Agha Khan Gymkhana, Meer Afzal's impressive knock of 151 runs, featuring 14 boundaries and 5 sixes, helped Agha Khan Gymkhana secure a dominant 139-run victory over Surjani Sports. Agha Khan Gymkhana posted 339/7 in 40 overs, with contributions from Saud islam (84) and Waqar Johar (35). Surjani sports were bowled out for 200 in 30.5 overs, despite Maaz Ali's 57. Javed Mansoor, M. Ayaz, Hamid Ali, and Adil Rehmat each took two wickets.

In the second match at KGA Ground, Muhammad Hussain Cricket Club defeated Memon Gymkhana by 92 runs.

Test cricketer Sohail Khan led with 60 runs, supported by Arif Khan's 55. Memon Gymkhana were dismissed for 140, with Naved Ahmed claiming 4 wickets and Yasir Hussain 3.

Steel Town Gymkhana edged out Asifabad Sports by 21 runs at Student Ground. Steel Town Gymkhana posted 204, thanks to Naveed Anjum's 89. Asifabad Sports fell short, managing 183, with M. Shakeel taking 3 wickets.

In the final match, Premier Sports defeated New Star Cricket Club by 56 runs at Pak Star Ground. Jawad Jo Ji top-scored with 76 for Premier Sports, while Amanullah's 4-wicket haul helped restrict New Star CC to 143 in response to Premier Sports' 199.

