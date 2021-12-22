UrduPoint.com

Meet & Greet And Media Interaction Session Of Karachi Tape Ball Premier League’s Team DHA Dabangg, Provincial Minister Of Information Mr. Saeed Ghani Graced The Event With His Presence

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 06:20 PM

Meet & Greet and Media Interaction Session of Karachi Tape Ball Premier League’s team DHA Dabangg, Provincial Minister of Information Mr. Saeed Ghani graced the event with his presence

We as a country have more players and fewer opportunities, Pakistani has a lot of cricket talent – Javed Miandad, Former cricketer and President of KTPL

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th December, 2021) Meet & Greet and Media Interaction event of team DHA Dabangg was held at the Double Tree Marquee. Including veteran cricketer and president of the league Mr. Javed Miandad, former test cricketers Haroon Rasheed, Tousef Ahmed, owner of Team DHA Dabangg M.Danish Khan, Advisor SDGs Task Force, Sindh Sumeta A Syed, Actor Tipu, and various popular personalities were present in the event organized by DK Event Management. Addressing the ceremony Mr. Saeed Ghani said “I have always been a diehard fan of cricket. When I was young I used to hear cricket updates on the radio. I am glad to see cricket stars here, this league is a good approach to heading this province towards cricket. He further said that Sindh Government has commenced the football league, sports is a positive way to engage our youth and to save them from bad influence. “We are trying to gather all the big sports names to come forward and promote sports in the Sindh province and I assure the support of Sindh government in this league” Mr. Saeed Ghani added.

Speaking on the occasion President of KTPL Javed Miandad said that Pakistanis are very talented we just need to provide platforms and I believe this league is going to be a great opportunity for the youngsters who want to play cricket, I congratulate team DHA Dabanggs for their beginning.


Speaking on the occasion, Haroon Rasheed said that youngsters do not get opportunities to play, there are no grounds in this city, and it is unfortunate that the institutions did not pay attention to sports. Speaking about the league Mr. Rasheed further said that in this league players will face a different way of competition each team will get the opportunity to show their skills twice, the losing teams will also get some winning amount. The next phase of this league is to take it to the other cities of Pakistan and then to spread it to the Asian Level.
“I congratulate Mohammad Danish Khan on organizing this event, in this league young players will get a chance to show their best performance” Said Sumeta A.Syed
Later Mr. Saeed Ghani presented Ajrak to the owner of team DHA Dabangg Mohammad Danish Khan, captain Nomanullah, and players Yasir Mushtaq, Waqar Anwar, Mohammad Jawad Siddique, Mohammad Moiz, Noman Subhan, Sheraz, Hanif Azad, Mohammad Saad Sheikh, Usman Zahid, Mohammad Rafiq, Mansoor Mazhar, Farhan Khan. The event concluded with spectacular fireworks.

