Meeting discusses free flour distribution in Nowshera district

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :A high-level meeting was held in Nowshera regarding the distribution of flour under the Chairmanship of caretaker Provincial Minister Shahid Khan Khattak here on Sunday.

Officials of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Deputy Commissioner Nowshera and other officers also participated in the meeting. Caretaker Provincial Minister Shahid Khan Khattak has decided the action plan to establish quota points for women, widows, elderly and disabled persons.

Facilitation should be created for the poor in the month of Ramadan, Shahid Khattak said while giving instruction to the concerned official during the meeting.

He said in Nowshera, the district administration should check the prices of food items in the markets on the basis of the rates issued by the district administration so that to ensure food items to the general public on the rates given by the government.

He said Benazir Income Support Program camps will be organized for registration at every tehsil level across the district. Provincial Minister Shahid Khan Khattak said that BISP will register needy persons on a non-political basis.

Provincial Minister for Transport, Information Technology Shahid Khan Khattak said that he would supervise all processes and ensure fair distribution of free flour to the people. The main objective is to provide free flour to every needy in the Holy month of Ramadan, the Caretaker Provincial Minister Shahid Khan Khattak said.