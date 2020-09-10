Meeting held for Asian Beach Games

A meeting was held on Thursday to finalize the preparation plan for the 6th Asian Beach Games to be held in Sanya, China from April 2 to 10 next year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A meeting was held on Thursday to finalize the preparation plan for the 6th Asian Beach Games to be held in Sanya, China from April 2 to 10 next year.

The meeting which was presided-over by the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) and President, Pakistan sports board (PSB) Dr. Fehmida Mirza here at the ministry, discussed the preparation plan, strength of athletes for national training camps and participation in the event, said a press release issued here.

The minister welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of the meeting and urged the Secretary Generals of National Sports Federations (NSF) to appraise medal prospects, strength of sportspersons, venues and date of commencement of national training camps for rigorous training. All the participants indicated their strength for the camp trainees, venues, requirement of foreign coaches, training-cum-competition tours abroad and were of the view to sponsor national training camps at least three to four months before the participation.

Dr Fehmida directed PSB to work out the financial implications so the proposal could be finalized and approved. The minister agreed, in principle, to participate the Pakistan Contingent in the 6th Asian Beach Games.

She also directed NSFs to submit their entries by name and number to the Organizing Committee through Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for accreditation.

However, final composition of the contingent would be jointly decided by the major stakeholders. The meeting was attended by Ghufran Memon, Secretary, IPC Ministry, Muhammad Shafiq, President, Pakistan Handball Federation, Abu Zafar Sadiq, President, Sports Climbing, Muhammad Sarwar, Secretary General, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, Engr. Shah Naeem Zafar, Secretary General, Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Cdr. Muhammad Akram Tariq, Secretary General, Pakistan Sailing Federation, Muhammad Arshad Sattar, Secretary General, Pakistan Wrestling Federation, Tehseenullah, Rep of Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation, Mansoor Ahmed Khan, DDG (Admn) and Muhammad Azam Dar, DDG (Tech) PSB.