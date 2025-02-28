Meeting held for South Asian Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A meeting, chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah and Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, was held here on Friday, to discuss the matters of hosting the 14th South Asian Games in Pakistan.

The 14th South Asian Games will now be held in Pakistan from January 23 to 31, 2026, said a press release.

The event will feature 27 sports held across various cities in Punjab and Islamabad, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Narowal, and Islamabad.

Sanaullah emphasized the importance of hosting international events to showcase Pakistan's positive image.

"The successful hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, Champions Trophy, and South Asian Games showcases Pakistan's capabilities in ensuring safety and security," Sanaullah said.

He also assured that the Punjab government and Islamabad administration will provide state-of-the-art sports venues and warm hospitality to participants and spectators alike.