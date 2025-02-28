Meeting Held For South Asian Games
Muhammad Rameez Published February 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A high-level meeting, chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah and Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, was held here on Friday, to discuss the matters of hosting the 14th South Asian Games in Pakistan.
Representatives from all relevant departments participated in the meeting and reviewed proposals and preparations for the successful execution of the event, said a press release.
Rana Sanaullah announced that the 14th South Asian Games will now be held in Pakistan from January 23 to 31, 2026, marking a significant achievement for the country.
The event will feature 27 sports held across various cities in Punjab and Islamabad, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Narowal, and Islamabad.
He assured that the Government of Pakistan is committed to ensuring that the games are organized according to international standards.
The meeting also included a comprehensive discussion on potential challenges and obstacles that may arise during the event, with a focus on addressing them proactively.
Sanaullah emphasized that hosting an international event like the South Asian Games will play a key role in promoting Pakistan’s positive image globally.
"The successful hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, Champions Trophy, and South Asian Games showcases Pakistan's capabilities in ensuring safety and security. Pakistan is safe and fully prepared for international competitions and fully prepared for international competitions," Sanaullah said.
He also assured that the Punjab government and Islamabad administration will provide state-of-the-art sports venues and warm hospitality to participants and spectators alike.
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment not only to the successful organization of these games but also to positioning Pakistan as a prime destination for future international sporting events.
The meeting concluded with directives to all relevant authorities to finalize arrangements promptly, ensuring the smooth and grand execution of this historic event.
