Meeting held to review arrangements for 18th Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :A meeting was held to review the arrangements for the 18th Cholistan Desert Rally 2023 under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Maher Khalid Ahmed, Additional Commissioner Revenue Syed Tariq Mehmood Bukhari and Executive Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz Waraich were present in the meeting.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that events like Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally help in highlighting the indigenous culture and promote local tourism. He further said that the routes of the rally should be finalized on time and the damaged roads should be repaired for the visiting tourists. He directed that all the concerned departments and officers should play their role in the organizing of the 18th Cholistan Desert Rally.