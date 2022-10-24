UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Arrangements For 18th Cholistan Rally

Muhammad Rameez Published October 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Meeting held to review arrangements for 18th Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :A meeting was held to review the arrangements for the 18th Cholistan Desert Rally 2023 under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Maher Khalid Ahmed, Additional Commissioner Revenue Syed Tariq Mehmood Bukhari and Executive Engineer Highways Engineer Farrukh Mumtaz Waraich were present in the meeting.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that events like Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally help in highlighting the indigenous culture and promote local tourism. He further said that the routes of the rally should be finalized on time and the damaged roads should be repaired for the visiting tourists. He directed that all the concerned departments and officers should play their role in the organizing of the 18th Cholistan Desert Rally.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Cholistan All Jeep

Recent Stories

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

3 hours ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.