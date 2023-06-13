Meeting held to review arrangements for football trials under PM Youth Sports League

Under Prime Minister Youth Program Talent Hunt Youth Sports League, football trials will be held on June 16 and 17 at Islamia University Bahawalpur Baghdad-ul-Jaded Campus in which 15 to 25 years old players will participate

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Under Prime Minister Youth Program Talent Hunt Youth sports League, football trials will be held on June 16 and 17 at Islamia University Bahawalpur Baghdad-ul-Jaded Campus in which 15 to 25 years old players will participate.

A meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa to review the arrangements of the trials.

Director of Sports Islamia University Amjad Farooq Waraich, District Sports Officer Asim Iqbal, Tehsil Sports Officers school education, and officers from other related departments were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that online registration of players in football trials should be increased so that more players can participate in this important event.

He said that all the arrangements for the football trials should be completed properly. Amjad Farooq Waraich said that the football trials will be held at Islamia University Bahawalpur on June 16 and 17 at 9 am.

He said that the players can register themselves through the online link www.pmyp.gov.pk to participate in the football trials.

He said that volleyball matches among teams of the Bahawalpur region, Sialkot, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad region will also be played in the gymnasium of Islamia University Bahawalpur from June 16 to 20.