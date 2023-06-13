UrduPoint.com

Meeting Held To Review Arrangements For Football Trials Under PM Youth Sports League

Muhammad Rameez Published June 13, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Meeting held to review arrangements for football trials under PM Youth Sports League

Under Prime Minister Youth Program Talent Hunt Youth Sports League, football trials will be held on June 16 and 17 at Islamia University Bahawalpur Baghdad-ul-Jaded Campus in which 15 to 25 years old players will participate

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Under Prime Minister Youth Program Talent Hunt Youth sports League, football trials will be held on June 16 and 17 at Islamia University Bahawalpur Baghdad-ul-Jaded Campus in which 15 to 25 years old players will participate.

A meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa to review the arrangements of the trials.

Director of Sports Islamia University Amjad Farooq Waraich, District Sports Officer Asim Iqbal, Tehsil Sports Officers school education, and officers from other related departments were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that online registration of players in football trials should be increased so that more players can participate in this important event.

He said that all the arrangements for the football trials should be completed properly. Amjad Farooq Waraich said that the football trials will be held at Islamia University Bahawalpur on June 16 and 17 at 9 am.

He said that the players can register themselves through the online link www.pmyp.gov.pk to participate in the football trials.

He said that volleyball matches among teams of the Bahawalpur region, Sialkot, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad region will also be played in the gymnasium of Islamia University Bahawalpur from June 16 to 20.

Related Topics

Football Lahore Faisalabad Prime Minister Sports Education Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sialkot June Event All From

Recent Stories

RIs asked to ensure presence in both sessions of e ..

RIs asked to ensure presence in both sessions of exams

7 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei: Policy regulating local energy ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei: Policy regulating local energy market will support UAE’s s ..

13 minutes ago
 Ukraine Fails in All Directions of Counteroffensiv ..

Ukraine Fails in All Directions of Counteroffensive - Putin

7 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Losses Amount to 25-30% of Equipment Vol ..

Ukraine's Losses Amount to 25-30% of Equipment Volume Delivered to From Abroad - ..

7 minutes ago
 Tanker Crash in Russia's Lena River Likely Caused ..

Tanker Crash in Russia's Lena River Likely Caused 90-Tonne Oil Spill - Regional ..

7 minutes ago
 GCC nations rally behind COP28 UAE to drive pragma ..

GCC nations rally behind COP28 UAE to drive pragmatic and transformational clima ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.