UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Meeting Of POA Women Commission On International Women's Day

Muhammad Rameez 20 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Meeting of POA Women Commission on International Women's Day

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :A meeting of Pakistan Olympic Association's Women Commission was held online here under its Chair, Fatima Lakhani on international women's day.

Tania Mallick, Elain Alam, Ada Jaffery, Veena Salman Masud, Secretary,POA, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Syed Wasim ud Din Hashmi and Tariq Wahid Khan attended the meeting.

On International Women's Day, the Commission hailed female athletes, officials and leaders of the sports and the Olympic movement who despite their tough journey continue to inspire and lead from the front, said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood here on Tuesday.

"We proud that women are contributing in every aspect of life including sports and Olympic Movement", said POA Secretary.

He also conveyed the message of President POA, Lt Gen retd Syed Arif Hasan for his complete support in its endeavor for the gender equality and safe environment in all sports.

Muhammad Khalid Mahmood said during the Meeting, it was resolved to ensure a conducive environment for all particularly female athletes.

The Commission lauded the efforts for safeguarding athletes from harassment & abuse in sport as per the IOC Toolkit. Recently conducted IOC Safe Sport Webinar was a testament to commitment towards a harassment free sport culture in Pakistan.

The Commission is committed to address the grievances of the athletes/coaches and fight against any form of harassment. The Commission is devising a process to create a pool of counselors at all cities to address the issues of female sports personnel. It is equally important to launch a Call to Action to gather such resources for the future, he added.

"It was resolved to have Provincial Chapters of Women Commission and to ensure presence of counselorsduring camps and competitions and conduct online courses for safeguarding officers. The same shall be recommended to be incorporated in statutes of provincial bodies", said POA official.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Same Lead Women Olympics International Olympic Committee All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Executive Council reviews strategic plan o ..

11 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

56 minutes ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

60 minutes ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

1 hour ago

ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

1 hour ago

Russia reports fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 case ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.