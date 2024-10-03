Meeting reviews 20th Cholistan Desert Rally arrangements

A meeting under Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chattha reviewed arrangements for the 20th Cholistan Desert Rally, which would take place from February 4 to February 9, 2025

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) A meeting under Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chattha reviewed arrangements for the 20th Cholistan Desert Rally, which would take place from February 4 to February 9, 2025.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, former Senator Saud Majeed, President of the Four by Four Club Mahmood Majeed, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Tariq Mahmood Bukhari, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor, Manager TDCP Haider Raza Shah, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Dr. Rizwan Ashraf, Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Usman Amin, Director TDCP Nauman Ikram, Assistant Commissioner General Akhtar Malik, and other officials, while Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhun participated via video link.

Nadir Chattha stated that the Cholistan Desert Rally is an international event. During this event, various sports competitions will also be held, including dirt bike races, quad bike races, and truck races.

He expressed that the participation of female racers in the Cholistan Desert Rally is encouraging, as it highlights Pakistan's soft image globally. He instructed that all departments ensure timely measures for the successful organization of the Cholistan Desert Rally.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar remarked that the Cholistan Desert Rally was a means to promote tourism in Pakistan. The international motorsports event attracts racers from Pakistan and other countries, creating job opportunities for local people and significantly helping showcase the region's culture internationally. President of the Four by Four Club Chaudhry Mahmood Majeed emphasized that timely measures should be taken to provide facilities for international drivers participating in the Cholistan Desert Rally. The Commissioner of Bahawalpur Division directed that all possible arrangements for camping, transportation, and the rally track for rally enthusiasts be ensured.