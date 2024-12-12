Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Arrangements For 20th Cholistan Rally

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A review meeting regarding holding of the 20th Cholistan Desert Rally was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha here on Thursday.

The commissioner said the Cholistan Desert Rally had become a globally recognised motorsports event. He stressed that timely arrangements should be made for the repair and restoration of the rally track, traffic management and security plans, the establishing of a temporary tent city, and other facilities. He mentioned that participants of the Cholistan Desert Rally would be provided with comprehensive facilities, and seating arrangements for spectators would also be made around the starting point of the race.

The Commissioner of Bahawalpur Division stated that in addition to foolproof security and safety for the rally track, adequate facilities would be provided to ensure the participation of international drivers in the rally.

He added that the Cholistan Desert Rally prizes would be increased. Additionally, various cultural events and sports activities would be organized during the Cholistan Desert Rally.

The commissioner said that all departments ensure coordinated, timely arrangements for the rally. The meeting was attended by MPA Khalid Mahmood Jajja, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, General Manager Tourism Development Corporation Punjab Nauman Khan, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Tariq Mahmood Bukhari, and administrative officers from other departments.

