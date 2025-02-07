Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Arrangements For 20th Cholistan Rally

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Meeting reviews arrangements for 20th Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the arrangements of the 20th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally.

Deputy Commissioner stated that all arrangements for the 20th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally should be completed on time and that the relevant departments should work under a coordinated strategy. He reviewed the arrangements made by the members of the committees formed for the organization of the rally.

He said committees had formed for organisation of the rally including traffic management, cultural show, sports events, handicrafts stalls, food stalls, and other events should work actively.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ghukam Murtaza, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sarfaraz Nazam, Assistant Commissioners, officials from TDCP, education, Cholistan Development Authority, Rescue 1122, Hubara Foundation, police, and other relevant departments.

Recent Stories

UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of ..

UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of F ..

1 minute ago
 DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management ..

DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability in ..

16 minutes ago
 UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons ..

UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

1 hour ago
 Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to ..

Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations

1 hour ago
 DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to d ..

DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic In ..

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..

1 hour ago
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ..

President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors

1 hour ago
 Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enha ..

Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..

1 hour ago
 Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis

1 hour ago
 PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram ..

PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja

1 hour ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamb ..

Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports