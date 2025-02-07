Meeting Reviews Arrangements For 20th Cholistan Rally
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the arrangements of the 20th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally.
Deputy Commissioner stated that all arrangements for the 20th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally should be completed on time and that the relevant departments should work under a coordinated strategy. He reviewed the arrangements made by the members of the committees formed for the organization of the rally.
He said committees had formed for organisation of the rally including traffic management, cultural show, sports events, handicrafts stalls, food stalls, and other events should work actively.
The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ghukam Murtaza, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sarfaraz Nazam, Assistant Commissioners, officials from TDCP, education, Cholistan Development Authority, Rescue 1122, Hubara Foundation, police, and other relevant departments.
