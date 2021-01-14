Meeting reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :A meeting was held to review arrangements for 16th Cholistan Desert Rally at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial presided over the meeting which was attended by District Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner-General Aamir Nazeer Khichi, Regional Manager TDCP Misbah Ishaaq and other officers of the departments concerned.

The deputy commissioner directed all the departments to finalise arrangements on their part. He directed to repair the road to Derawar Fort and to remove encroachments around the road by ensuring the cleanliness of the area.

The Health Camp would be set up at the site of the rally to provide medical cover. The meeting was told that qualifying round of the rally would be held on February 11. Main races of different categories would be held from February 12 to February 14.