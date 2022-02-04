Meeting reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that all the arrangements for the 17th Cholistan Desert Rally should be completed properly.

He was addressing a meeting in the committee room of his office here today. District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar, Pak Army officers, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Dr. Saifullah Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Assistant Commissioners, in-charge TDCP Misbah Ishaq, and officers of other departments were also present. Deputy Commissioner said"The Cholistan Desert Rally is an important event and all arrangements should be finalised in a befitting manner." He said that control room should be set up in Dilwash Stadium Cholistan and made functional in which persons of all concerned departments should be present. He said that government office buildings should be lit up during the days of Desert Rally. He said that medical camps and Rescue 1122 camps should be set up on the occasion of Cholistan Desert Rally.

He told that the inaugural function would be held on February 8 at DHA Bahawalpur.

On February 9, a trade fair will be organized by the Chamber of Commerce, Islamia University, Cholistan Development Authority at Dilwash Stadium Cholistan. Stalls of handicrafts and indigenous Cholistani products will also be set up. There will be car inspection on February 9, motorbike race and a concert at the Arts Council on the same day. Wrestling competitions will be held later. Marathon race will be held on February 11. The first round of the prepared category race will be held on February 11 at Dilwash Stadium. On February 12, there will be separate races for men and women in the stock category. The second round of the Men's Prepared Category and Women's Prepared Category races will take place on February 13 at Dilwash Stadium. On this day paragliding show will be presented and cultural show will be presented. District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar informed that foolproof security arrangements would be made on the occasion of Cholistan Desert Rally.