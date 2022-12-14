Meeting reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has directed the concerned to organize the 18th International Cholistan Desert Rally in a befitting manner by completing all the arrangements on time.

While presiding over a meeting at his office today, he said that all the roads leading to Derawar Fort must be repaired and widened before the mega event. He said that all the officers concerned must contribute to organizing the rally with national zeal and fervor because "the event helps in promoting the soft image of Pakistan".

The meeting was told that a committee had been constituted to monitor the repair work of roads leading to Derawar Fort.

Moreover, direction boards will be installed to guide the visitors to the site of the rally and a traffic plan has been devised to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

The meeting was also informed that tuck shops, washrooms, mechanic shops, and automobile shops would also be set up in different areas to facilitate the visitors. A zero-waste campaign will also be launched to maintain cleanliness during the rally.

The video-link meeting was attended by Managing Director of Tourism Development Corporation Punjab Waqas Malik, Managing Director of Cholistan Development Authority Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, and others concerned.