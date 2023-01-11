UrduPoint.com

Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Cholistan Rally To Be Held In February

Muhammad Rameez Published January 11, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Meeting reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally to be held in February

As part of preparations for 18th International Cholistan Desert Rally, a meeting was held to review the performance of the various committees established for various tasks for smooth and well-organized conduct of the Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :As part of preparations for 18th International Cholistan Desert Rally, a meeting was held to review the performance of the various committees established for various tasks for smooth and well-organized conduct of the Rally.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich and attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Anjum, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Faisal Ahmed, Regional Manager TDCP Tariq Rabbani, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Zulfikar Ahmed Maan, Chief Officer District Council Mian Azhar Javed, Director Arts Council Bahawalpur Muhammad Sajjad, SDO Cholistan Development Authority Imtiaz Lashari, Divisional Sports Officer Aamir Hameed, Director Livestock Sibtain Bukhari, In-charge Security Branch Mohsin Sardar, DSP Traffic and others. Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East and Assistant Commissioner Yazman joined the meeting through a video link.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all the arrangements for the Cholistan Desert Rally should be completed properly and all the events shall be organized on the scheduled dates and times.

In the meeting, the management committee, event committee, vehicle registration committee, medical emergency committee, parking committee, vehicle recovery committee, route formation committee, food street committee, route map committee, and sports committee were formed.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the members of the committees should work actively and all matters should timely be completed. He said that foolproof security arrangements should be ensured and better arrangements should be made for traffic management.

It was informed that the 18th International Cholistan Desert Rally will be held from February 6 to February 12. Handicraft markets will be set up by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Bahawalpur Arts Council while Bekanari Food Street will also be established. cricket, hockey, volleyball, paragliding, and other games are also party of the event.

Related Topics

Cricket Hockey Sports Vehicle Traffic Bahawalpur Yazman Saddar Chamber February IUB Market Commerce Cholistan Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group p ..

DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group partner to strengthen workforce ..

2 minutes ago
 16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis to ..

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis tournament in Sharjah

32 minutes ago
 German watchdog criticises Google over user data ..

German watchdog criticises Google over user data practices

4 minutes ago
 Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chi ..

Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court ..

4 minutes ago
 Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear ..

Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear protest camp

5 minutes ago
 ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January ..

ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January 14

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.