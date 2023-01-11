Meeting reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally to be held in February

As part of preparations for 18th International Cholistan Desert Rally, a meeting was held to review the performance of the various committees established for various tasks for smooth and well-organized conduct of the Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :As part of preparations for 18th International Cholistan Desert Rally, a meeting was held to review the performance of the various committees established for various tasks for smooth and well-organized conduct of the Rally.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich and attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Aitzaz Anjum, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Anam Fatima, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Faisal Ahmed, Regional Manager TDCP Tariq Rabbani, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Zulfikar Ahmed Maan, Chief Officer District Council Mian Azhar Javed, Director Arts Council Bahawalpur Muhammad Sajjad, SDO Cholistan Development Authority Imtiaz Lashari, Divisional Sports Officer Aamir Hameed, Director Livestock Sibtain Bukhari, In-charge Security Branch Mohsin Sardar, DSP Traffic and others. Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East and Assistant Commissioner Yazman joined the meeting through a video link.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all the arrangements for the Cholistan Desert Rally should be completed properly and all the events shall be organized on the scheduled dates and times.

In the meeting, the management committee, event committee, vehicle registration committee, medical emergency committee, parking committee, vehicle recovery committee, route formation committee, food street committee, route map committee, and sports committee were formed.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the members of the committees should work actively and all matters should timely be completed. He said that foolproof security arrangements should be ensured and better arrangements should be made for traffic management.

It was informed that the 18th International Cholistan Desert Rally will be held from February 6 to February 12. Handicraft markets will be set up by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Bahawalpur Arts Council while Bekanari Food Street will also be established. cricket, hockey, volleyball, paragliding, and other games are also party of the event.