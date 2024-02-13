Meeting reviews arrangements for Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) A high-level meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa to review the arrangements of the 19th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally and Cultural Festival that will commence on February 20.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa directed that all arrangements for the Cholistan Desert Rally should be completed on time, including traffic management, parking, rally routes, craft and food stalls, and sports events.

He reviewed the performance of various committees established for the rally and instructed that tourists should be facilitated during the Cholistan Desert Rally.

It was announced that the inauguration ceremony of the 19th Cholistan Desert Rally will be held on February 20, with the registration and technical inspection of the participating vehicles taking place on February 21. Furthermore, a qualifying round will be held in Cholistan on February 22, while the first round of prepared cars and dirt bike races will take place on February 23, and a cultural show will also be organized.

On February 24, the prepared category race and truck race will be held and later, a prize distribution ceremony will be organized.

The Cholistan Fort will be adorned with beautiful lights during the rally. It was also mentioned that cultural shows, folk music, qawwali night, kabaddi, traditional wrestling, volleyball, and tug of war competitions would be held at the International Cholistan Desert Rally venue.

The said meeting was attended by President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Maan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Faisal Ahmed, CEO Bahawalpur West Management Company Naeem Akhtar, representative of Hobara Foundation Major (retd) Omar Mehdi, Incharge TDCP Hyder Raza Shah, District Health Officer and Focal Person Dr. Khalid Chanar, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain, Civil Defense Officer Fariha Jafar, District Sports Officer Fawad Anwar, and other officials from relevant departments.