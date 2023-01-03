Meeting reviews arrangements for cycle race

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to review arrangements for a 16 km cycle race that will be held on January 8, in which around 200 cyclists will participate.

The race will start from Dehra Bakha and end at Bahawalpur. The deputy commissioner said that all arrangements of the cycle race should be completed properly and fool-proof security should be ensured. "Steps should be taken to provide medical facilities during the cycle race as well", he added.

Divisional sports Officer Maqsoodul Hasan Javed said that the general public and school students would participate in the bicycle race and simple bicycles would be used for the race. He said that the participants of the cycle race would cover a distance of 16 kilometers from Dera Bukha to Govt Sadiq Dan High School Bahawalpur.

The registration process has started at Divisional Sports Office in Bahawalpur and will continue till Friday, January 6.