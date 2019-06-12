UrduPoint.com
Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Organizing IG Sindh Games

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:47 PM

Meeting reviews arrangements for organizing IG Sindh Games

The arrangements and preparations for organizing five day Inspector General Sindh Games in Hyderabad were reviewed at length at a meeting here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The arrangements and preparations for organizing five day Inspector General Sindh Games in Hyderabad were reviewed at length at a meeting here on Wednesday.

The meeting which presided over by the Additional Inspector General (Establishment) Sindh Ataullah Chandio was informed that disciplines of cricket, football, volleyball, table tennis, badminton, handball, shooting ball, tug of war and malakhra will be organized at the Police Ground of the Police Headquarter Hyderabad soon.

Addressing the meeting, the AIG Establishment said that objective of organizing IG Sindh Games was to maintain physical and mental fitness among Police rank. He emphasized the need of selection of teams on merit and provision of all required facilities to sportsmen so that objective of the games could be achieved well in direction.

Among others, DSP Abid Raza, Inspector Maqbool Arain, Office Superintendent Aijaz Ahmed Qabooliyo and focal persons of Senior Superintendents of Police of all districts attended the meeting.

