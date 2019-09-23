Meeting reviews arrangements for Pak- Sri Lankan ODIs

Sindh Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Monday directed the provincial departments and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to ensure coordinated efforts for successful holding of three One Day Internationals (ODIs) between Pakistan and Sri Lanka scheduled for September 27 & 29 and October 2

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ):Sindh Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Monday directed the provincial departments and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to ensure coordinated efforts for successful holding of three One Day Internationals (ODIs) between Pakistan and Sri Lanka scheduled for September 27 & 29 and October 2.

He issued the instructions while presiding a meeting, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by the secretaries of Health, Home, Sports, Local Government and Public Health Engineering departments as well as officials of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Karachi Police, and law enforcement agencies.

The chief secretary said no negligence would be tolerated with regard to security arrangements for the matches.

He directed that road carpeting in the surrounding areas of the National Stadium Karachi must be carried out, besides ensuring smooth water supply, sewerage system and electricity facilities.

He directed the Sindh Police to maintain a well-organized security system like the arrangements made for the matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said each and every measure must be taken for peaceful holding of Pak-Sri Lankan ODI series.

Earlier, Secretaries of Health and Home, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ahmed Shalwani, Karachi police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP Operations Ameer Shaikh and MD KW&SB Asadullah Khan briefed the participants about the preparations and arrangements for the matches.

The chief secretary also advised the PCB officials for effective control on the issue of "fake tickets" which causeddisturbance during the matches.