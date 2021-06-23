Meeting reviews sports facilities, construction of playgrounds

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia Wednesday chaired a meeting to review sports facilities and the construction of playgrounds in the district in the committee room here.

Chief Executive Officer education Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan, District Sports Officer Amir Hameed, Assistant Director Colleges and Tehsil Sports Officers from across the district attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner directed to take practical steps to provide maximum sport relevant facilities to the youth and playgrounds should be constructed in all the tehsils of the district where the children of the area could benefit from the sports facilities.

The meeting was told that eight playgrounds will be constructed in the district to provide sports facilities to the children of the respective areas.