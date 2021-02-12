Mega U21 Women, Male Games trial schedule announced, 22000 athlete to participate

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The trials schedule of the most awaited Mega U21 female and male Games announced with overall 22000 players from 35-district including merged tribal areas would be taking in 17 male and female disciplines.

Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah while talking to media men here on Friday morning made this announcement in this connection. He said Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has given green signal of holding trials in the first phase to be starting from Feb 16 to March 10, 2021 in all 35 districts across the province.

He said each district would select female teams in seven different Games including Volleyball, Netball, Athletics, Tug of War, Badminton, Table Tennis and Cricket while the male would take part in Hockey, Table Tennis, Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, Wrestling, Basketball, Gymnastic, Wushu and Weightlifting.

He said Chief Minister during his meeting with Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak has directed to award attractive cash prizes to the players during these Games.

He said as desired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the winners team would be awarded Rs. 100,000 and runners-up team would get Rs. 50,000. He said for the gold medal, silver medal and bronze medalist, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan has already announced Rs.

10,000, Rs.8000 and Rs. 5000 as monthly sports scholarship for one-year, which is extended for another two years looking after the performance of each individual.

The trials in all districts will start from February 16 and will continue till March 10, with Hockey, Table Tennis and Judo, Karate, Taekwondo, Wrestling, Basketball, Gymnastics, Wushu and Weightlifting while trials will be held for the selection of women team the players would participate in volleyball, netball, athletics, tug-of-war, badminton, table tennis and cricket. He said players born after January 1, 2002 will be eligible to participate in the trials.

According to the trials schedule in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank on February 16, South Waziristan on February 17, Bannu, Lakki Marwat on February 18, North Waziristan on February 19, Kohat and Karak on February 20, Orakzai and Karam on February 21, Hangu on February 22, Peshawar and Khyber on Feb 23, Mohmand February 24, Charsadda and Nowshera Feb 26, Mardan and Swabi on Feb 25, Buner and Malakand on Feb 27, in Swat on 1, Shangla on March 2, Dir Lower and Bajaur on March 3.

Trials in Upper Dir and Chitral Payan on March 4, Chitral Bala on March 5, Haripur and Abbottabad on March 7, Mansehra and Batgram on March 8, Kohistan Payan and Kohistan Bala on March 9, and Turgar on trials on March 10.