Mehaq Wins Federal Cup Tennis C’ships Title
Muhammad Rameez Published May 23, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Mehaq Khokhar bagged the ladies singles title of the 37th OGDCL Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Friday.
In a nail-biting final, 3rd seed Mehaq Khokhar claimed the Ladies Singles title, defeating Noor Malik of Lahore in a gripping three-set marathon: 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.
Mehaq won the toss and chose to serve, quickly gaining a 4-1 lead in the opening set by breaking Noor’s serve in the 2nd and 4th games, eventually sealing the set 6-3. The second set saw Noor rally back to a 3-1 lead. Although Mehaq broke back to level the score at 4-4, Noor held her nerve, breaking Mehaq in the 11th game and serving out the set to take it 7-5.
The decisive third set turned into a battle of wills, with both players exchanging breaks until the score reached 5-5. In a dramatic 12th game, Mehaq displayed exceptional control at the net and secured the match by breaking Noor’s serve after an error at 30-40. The thrilling contest lasted 3 hours and 10 minutes.
In Boys 14 & Under Singles Final: M. Junaid Khan (Peshawar) clinched the title with a commanding 4-1, 4-1 win over Shayaan Afridi.
In the Men’s Doubles Final: The duo of Muhammad Shoaib and Muzammil Murtaza claimed the championship in style, defeating 2nd seeds Barkatullah and Yousaf Khan in straight sets: 6-3, 6-1.
In the Boys 18 & Under Singles – Semi-Finals: Muhammad Salar Khan battled past Abdul Basit in a comeback victory: 1-6, 6-0, 6-1 whereas M. Hazik Aasim (Islamabad) upset 2nd seed Muhammad Yahya in straight sets: 6-1, 7-5, to book his place in the final.
The championship has once again showcased Pakistan’s emerging tennis talent, promising a bright future for the sport in the country. The finals in remaining categories are expected to be equally thrilling as the event draws to a close.
The Junior 18&Under Singles Final and Men’s Singles Final will be played on Saturday.
Ladies Singles Final: Mehaq Khakhor beat Noor Malik 6-3 5-7 7-5.
Men’s Doubles Final: Muhammad Shoaib & Muzammil Murtaza beat Barkatullah & Yousaf Khan 6-3 6-1.
Junior 18&Under Singles Semi Finals: Muhammad Salar beat Abdul Basit 1-6 6-0 6-1, M. Hazik Aasim beat Muhammad Yahya 6-1 7-5.
Boys 14&Under Singles Final: M.Junaid Khan beat Shayaan Afridi 4-1 4-1.
