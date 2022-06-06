UrduPoint.com

Meheq Khokhar Asks Sania Mirza To Coach Pakistan Women's Team

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2022 | 06:07 PM

Meheq Khokhar asks Sania Mirza to coach Pakistan women's team

The Pakistani Tennis star has also made an appeal to Shoaib Malik to convince Sania for training of Pakistan squad team.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2022) Meheq Khokhar, a Pakistan Tennis star, has asked Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza to coach the Pakistan women's team.

Khokhar said, "Sania Mirza frequently visits Pakistan, so it is my request to her for coaching Pakistan team on her next trip.

She said her coaching would be a great help and support to the national team.

"We want to learnt from her business," said the Khokhar.

Khokhar appealed to Sania Mirza's husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik to persuade Mirza to coach the Pakistan tennis squad.

"I appeal Shoaib Malik to ask bhabhi (sister-in-law) for training of Pakistani tennis squad," she said.

Khokhar who is regarded as one of the best players made this appeal just because the Pakistan Federation Cup and other international tennis competitions are approaching.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Tennis Business Shoaib Malik Women From Best Coach

