UrduPoint.com

Mehmet, Ivan Move In World Jr Tennis C'ships Final

Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Mehmet, Ivan move in World Jr Tennis C'ships final

Mehmet Onur Turgut of Turkey and Ivan Iutkin of Russia moved in the final of the ITF Pakistan Elaan Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial World Junior Tennis Championships here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Mehmet Onur Turgut of Turkey and Ivan Iutkin of Russia moved in the final of the ITF Pakistan Elaan Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial World Junior Tennis Championships here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Thursday.

In the first semi-final of Boys Singles, talented Mehmet Onur was in fine touch and prevailed over Hasheesh Kumar of Pakistan.

Both the players exhibited a brilliant combination of down the line and cross-court shots from the baseline till the score reached 5-5 all by holding their own serves but in the 11th game, Turgut fought bravely and was able to break the game of Hasheesh Kumar and built up the winning lead 6-5 and then in the 12th game Turgut wrapped up the set 7-5.

In the second set, Turgut started the set aggressively and broke the first game of Hasheeh Kumar, and built up a winning lead 3-1. 5th game of Kumar was the longest game of the set which was marked by long rallies and cross-court shots and Kumar reduced the lead to 3-2.

At this stage, Turgut changed the pace of the game and broke the 9th game of Kumar to seal his position in the Boys Singles final by winning the match 7-5 6-3. The match lasted 1 hr 51 minutes.

Ivan Iutkin continued his winning pace and confirmed his position for the final by defeating the 3rd seed Sherazhetdinov Ruslan of Russia in a straight-set win 6-3 6-3.

In the first semifinal of girls singles top-seeded, Romania Andra Izabella Sirbu whitewashed her opponent, Seo Hyeon Park of Korea, without conceding a single game 6-0 6-0 and will vie for the top honor to play final of girls singles.

In the second semi-final, unseeded Korean Sa Rang Lim outclassed 8th seed Chsherbakova Tatyana of Kazakhstan in a straight-set win 6-2 6-0.

In the first doubles semifinal, Semi Zeb Khan & Hasheesh Kumar of Pakistan moved in the final with imposing victories over their opponents to beat 4th seed duo from Bortnichek Nikita of Russia and Kanbargimath Dev of Romania in a straight-set 6-4 6-0 by playing high caliber and remarkable tennis.

In the second semi-final top seed, Talavar Yunes of Iran and Tuna Arial Kayra of Turkey struggled hard to win their battle against Pakistani duo Muhammad Talha Khan and Muhammad Huzaifa Khan in a thrilling two-set match. Iranian and Turkish pair played aggressive took a lead 1-0 after winning the first set at 6-4.

In the second set, both the teams played excellent tennis and by holding their respective serves reached 5-5 games all. Talavar and Tuna played consistent tennis and broke the 11th game of Huzaifa to build up the winning lead 6-5 and in the 12th game Tuna served excellent and did not allow their opponent to stay in the match and winding up 7-5. The match lasted 1 hr 5 minutes.

In the Girls Doubles event; unseeded Eunsoo Lee (KOR) & Sa Rang Lim (KOR) made the major upset by beating the top seed in a straight-set and other unseeded pair Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) & Tatyana Chsherbakova (KAZ) beat the second seed in a well-contested three sets match.

Boys Singles (semifinals): Ivan Iutkin (RUS) beat Ruslan Serazhetdinow (RUS) 6-3 6-3; Mehmet Onur Turgut (TUR) beat Hasheesh Kumar (PAK) 7-5 6-3.

Girls Singles (semifinals): Andra Izabella Sirbu (ROU) beat Seo Hyeon Park (KOR) 6-0 6-0; Sa Rang Lim (KOR) beat Tatyana Chsherbakova 6-2 6-0.

Boys Doubles (semifinals): Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) & Haseesh Kumar (PAK) beat Nikita Bortnichek (RUS) & Dev Kanbargimatch (ROU) 6-4 6-0; Yunes Talavar (IRI) & Aril Kayra Tuna (TUR) beat Muhammad Talha Khan (PAK) & Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK) 6-4 7-5.

Girls Doubles (semifinals): Eunsoo Lee (KOR) & Sa Rang Lim (KOR) beat Andra Izabella Sirbu (ROU) & Melisa Ugur (TUR) 7-5 6-3; Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) & Tatyana Chsherbakova (KAZ) beat Munisa Ashurbekova (UZB) & Olga Sorochkina (RUS) 5-7 6-1 13-11.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis World Iran Russia Turkey Fine Lead Romania Kazakhstan All From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PA body expresses reservation over recruitment of ..

PA body expresses reservation over recruitment of Class IV employees in Torghar

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest 37 professional beggars

Police arrest 37 professional beggars

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy maritime drill SEASPARK-2022 commenc ..

Pakistan Navy maritime drill SEASPARK-2022 commences

3 minutes ago
 2 Indians Among 8 Arrested in Nepal For Possessing ..

2 Indians Among 8 Arrested in Nepal For Possessing Uranium-Like Substances

3 minutes ago
 1600 cops deployed to control kite flying, aerial ..

1600 cops deployed to control kite flying, aerial firing

8 minutes ago
 Kishida Notes Importance of Diplomacy to Reduce Uk ..

Kishida Notes Importance of Diplomacy to Reduce Ukraine Tensions During Talks Wi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>