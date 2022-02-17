Mehmet Onur Turgut of Turkey and Ivan Iutkin of Russia moved in the final of the ITF Pakistan Elaan Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial World Junior Tennis Championships here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Mehmet Onur Turgut of Turkey and Ivan Iutkin of Russia moved in the final of the ITF Pakistan Elaan Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial World Junior Tennis Championships here at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Thursday.

In the first semi-final of Boys Singles, talented Mehmet Onur was in fine touch and prevailed over Hasheesh Kumar of Pakistan.

Both the players exhibited a brilliant combination of down the line and cross-court shots from the baseline till the score reached 5-5 all by holding their own serves but in the 11th game, Turgut fought bravely and was able to break the game of Hasheesh Kumar and built up the winning lead 6-5 and then in the 12th game Turgut wrapped up the set 7-5.

In the second set, Turgut started the set aggressively and broke the first game of Hasheeh Kumar, and built up a winning lead 3-1. 5th game of Kumar was the longest game of the set which was marked by long rallies and cross-court shots and Kumar reduced the lead to 3-2.

At this stage, Turgut changed the pace of the game and broke the 9th game of Kumar to seal his position in the Boys Singles final by winning the match 7-5 6-3. The match lasted 1 hr 51 minutes.

Ivan Iutkin continued his winning pace and confirmed his position for the final by defeating the 3rd seed Sherazhetdinov Ruslan of Russia in a straight-set win 6-3 6-3.

In the first semifinal of girls singles top-seeded, Romania Andra Izabella Sirbu whitewashed her opponent, Seo Hyeon Park of Korea, without conceding a single game 6-0 6-0 and will vie for the top honor to play final of girls singles.

In the second semi-final, unseeded Korean Sa Rang Lim outclassed 8th seed Chsherbakova Tatyana of Kazakhstan in a straight-set win 6-2 6-0.

In the first doubles semifinal, Semi Zeb Khan & Hasheesh Kumar of Pakistan moved in the final with imposing victories over their opponents to beat 4th seed duo from Bortnichek Nikita of Russia and Kanbargimath Dev of Romania in a straight-set 6-4 6-0 by playing high caliber and remarkable tennis.

In the second semi-final top seed, Talavar Yunes of Iran and Tuna Arial Kayra of Turkey struggled hard to win their battle against Pakistani duo Muhammad Talha Khan and Muhammad Huzaifa Khan in a thrilling two-set match. Iranian and Turkish pair played aggressive took a lead 1-0 after winning the first set at 6-4.

In the second set, both the teams played excellent tennis and by holding their respective serves reached 5-5 games all. Talavar and Tuna played consistent tennis and broke the 11th game of Huzaifa to build up the winning lead 6-5 and in the 12th game Tuna served excellent and did not allow their opponent to stay in the match and winding up 7-5. The match lasted 1 hr 5 minutes.

In the Girls Doubles event; unseeded Eunsoo Lee (KOR) & Sa Rang Lim (KOR) made the major upset by beating the top seed in a straight-set and other unseeded pair Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) & Tatyana Chsherbakova (KAZ) beat the second seed in a well-contested three sets match.

Boys Singles (semifinals): Ivan Iutkin (RUS) beat Ruslan Serazhetdinow (RUS) 6-3 6-3; Mehmet Onur Turgut (TUR) beat Hasheesh Kumar (PAK) 7-5 6-3.

Girls Singles (semifinals): Andra Izabella Sirbu (ROU) beat Seo Hyeon Park (KOR) 6-0 6-0; Sa Rang Lim (KOR) beat Tatyana Chsherbakova 6-2 6-0.

Boys Doubles (semifinals): Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) & Haseesh Kumar (PAK) beat Nikita Bortnichek (RUS) & Dev Kanbargimatch (ROU) 6-4 6-0; Yunes Talavar (IRI) & Aril Kayra Tuna (TUR) beat Muhammad Talha Khan (PAK) & Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK) 6-4 7-5.

Girls Doubles (semifinals): Eunsoo Lee (KOR) & Sa Rang Lim (KOR) beat Andra Izabella Sirbu (ROU) & Melisa Ugur (TUR) 7-5 6-3; Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) & Tatyana Chsherbakova (KAZ) beat Munisa Ashurbekova (UZB) & Olga Sorochkina (RUS) 5-7 6-1 13-11.