Mehraj First Female From Hazara To Play Under 16 National Championship Final

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 04:06 PM

Mehraj first female from Hazara to play under 16 national championship final

Mehraj Jadoon on Wednesday became the first-ever female badminton player from the Hazara division who played under 16 national badminton championship final and remained runner-up

Under 16 women badminton championship which was held in Peshawar where players from across the country participated and Mehraj Jadoon while beating her opponents became the first women from Hazara division who played the championship final but lost her match.

Mehraj Jadoon, who has also been provincial badminton champion twice, is a student of government girls high school Shaik ul Bandi Abbottabad and became the finalist.

While talking to media, she said that she tried her best to win the women under 16 title but failed, adding, I have started the practice to become a national champion in 2021.

Replying to a question she said that I have worked hard to reach the winning mark and would continue my struggle to represent Pakistan on an international forum.

