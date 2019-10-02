Mehran, Khushdil and Ali shine on day one of Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI round four matches

Mehran Ibrahim and Khushdil Shah scored centuries, while Muhammad Ali took a five-fer on the first day of fourth round of three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament on Wednesday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019) Mehran Ibrahim and Khushdil Shah scored centuries, while Muhammad Ali took a five-fer on the first day of fourth round of three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament on Wednesday.

At Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made full use of the conditions after winning the toss. Opting to bat against Central Punjab, they scored 400 for seven in 83 overs, courtesy Mehran Ibrahim’s 131 runs and Khushdil Shah 127 runs.

The duo contributed 251 runs for the fourth-wicket. Aitizaz Habib also chipped in with a quick-fire 30-ball 43, with three fours and a six, and remained not out.

For Central Punjab, Muhammad Ali took five wickets for 87 runs.

In the second match of the day, Balochistan after opting to bat first were dismissed for 191 in 71.1 overs against Northern at the NBP Stadium in Karachi.

Jalat Khan top-scored with 60 off 85 balls, hitting four fours. Ibtisam Shaikh also contributed with 23-ball 31, laced with three fours and a six.

For Northern, Raza ul Hassan and Raza Hasan took three wickets apiece.

In return, Northern were 73 for one in 20 overs when stumps were drawn. Naveed Malik and Hassan Raza batted at 56 and three, respectively.

The opening day of the match between Southern Punjab and Sindh at Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur, was called off due to rain.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab, Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 400-7, 83 overs (Mehran Ibrahim 131, Khushdil Shah 127, Aitizaz Habib 43 not out; Muhammad Ali 5-87) v Central Punjab

Northern v Balochistan, NBP Stadium, Karachi

Balochistan 191 all out, 71.1 overs (Jalat Khan 60, Ibtisam Shaikh 31; Raza ul Hassan 3-56, Raza Hasan 3-68) v Northern 73-1, 20 overs (Naveed Malik 56 not out)

Southern Punjab v Sindh, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

No play due to rain