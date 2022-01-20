UrduPoint.com

Mehsud Ready To Hold Two More World Records

Muhammad Rameez Published January 20, 2022 | 04:05 PM

Mehsud ready to hold two more World records

Pakistani trailblazer of Kung Fu in Tribal areas and Martial Artist Irfan Mehsud holds 43 Guinness world records has tighten up his shoes to add two more feathers of pride to his cap

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistani trailblazer of Kung Fu in Tribal areas and Martial Artist Irfan Mehsud holds 43 Guinness world records has tighten up his shoes to add two more feathers of pride to his cap.

Mehsud, who broke 13 world records of Indian athletes, submitted two new videos of most squats with 100 Pounds and most jump squats with 80 pounds in one minute before the reviewing committee of Guinness World records.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said he had had to wait six to eight months after the submission of records as two to three million rupees were required for on spot review and he did not have any sponsor.

He said my target was to achieve half century of world records in coming years as Kung Fu and Martial Arts was my passion since childhood and I would leave no stone unturned to hold new records.

"We do not have proper indoor space and facilities for game practice and we are bound to drill open air, but I am determined to win pride for Pakistan and striving every nerve to manage" Kung Fu master said.

33 years old, Mehsud belongs to South Waziristan is one of the top Martial Artist of Pakistan who had bagged world records of 35 pushups on two fingers in a minute, 18 pushups with 100 pounds weight in a minute, 40 pushups on one leg in a minutes and 40 more.

Mehsud obtained Master's degree in sports sciences and runs a Martial Arts academy in Dera Ismaeel Khan which is far-flung district of Pakistan in the south of province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said Pakistan is the land of talent where I had had trained more than 500 students during the past few years who won 10 Guinness World records for Pakistan.

Highlighting the lack of facilities in sports, he urged the Federal Government to spare sizeable amount for Martial Arts in "Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive" which was the flagship program of incumbent Government for the revival of sports in Pakistan.

"We can win many more international awards and break Guinness World records if Government provides us indoor space where I and my student can prepare ourselves for new challenges" he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India South Waziristan Century World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Student Government Top Weight Million

Recent Stories

Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Women has ..

Karachi Open Badminton Championship for Women has started in Karachi

6 minutes ago
 Over 1100 graduate with a promising future at NUST ..

Over 1100 graduate with a promising future at NUST combined convocation

14 minutes ago
 Saeed Hareb: Dubai stage of UAE Tour to start and ..

Saeed Hareb: Dubai stage of UAE Tour to start and finish at Expo 2020 Dubai

30 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken Describes Visit to Ukraine as Productive

Blinken Describes Visit to Ukraine as Productive

31 minutes ago
 UK's Weapon Supply to Ukraine Will Fuel Crisis - R ..

UK's Weapon Supply to Ukraine Will Fuel Crisis - Russia's London Embassy

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.