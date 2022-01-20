Mehsud ready to hold two more World records

Pakistani trailblazer of Kung Fu in Tribal areas and Martial Artist Irfan Mehsud holds 43 Guinness world records has tighten up his shoes to add two more feathers of pride to his cap

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistani trailblazer of Kung Fu in Tribal areas and Martial Artist Irfan Mehsud holds 43 Guinness world records has tighten up his shoes to add two more feathers of pride to his cap.

Mehsud, who broke 13 world records of Indian athletes, submitted two new videos of most squats with 100 Pounds and most jump squats with 80 pounds in one minute before the reviewing committee of Guinness World records.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said he had had to wait six to eight months after the submission of records as two to three million rupees were required for on spot review and he did not have any sponsor.

He said my target was to achieve half century of world records in coming years as Kung Fu and Martial Arts was my passion since childhood and I would leave no stone unturned to hold new records.

"We do not have proper indoor space and facilities for game practice and we are bound to drill open air, but I am determined to win pride for Pakistan and striving every nerve to manage" Kung Fu master said.

33 years old, Mehsud belongs to South Waziristan is one of the top Martial Artist of Pakistan who had bagged world records of 35 pushups on two fingers in a minute, 18 pushups with 100 pounds weight in a minute, 40 pushups on one leg in a minutes and 40 more.

Mehsud obtained Master's degree in sports sciences and runs a Martial Arts academy in Dera Ismaeel Khan which is far-flung district of Pakistan in the south of province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said Pakistan is the land of talent where I had had trained more than 500 students during the past few years who won 10 Guinness World records for Pakistan.

Highlighting the lack of facilities in sports, he urged the Federal Government to spare sizeable amount for Martial Arts in "Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive" which was the flagship program of incumbent Government for the revival of sports in Pakistan.

"We can win many more international awards and break Guinness World records if Government provides us indoor space where I and my student can prepare ourselves for new challenges" he added.