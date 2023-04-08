Close
Mehtab Chawla Ramazan Veterans Hockey Enters Semi-finals

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Mehtab Chawla Ramazan veterans hockey enters semi-finals

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :In the first match played under the lights of Olympian Islahuddin and Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey academy last night, Pakistan Veterans Hockey Club (White) beat Noor XI by 9 goals to nil in a one-sided match.

Irfan Khan.Jr scored the second hat-trick of the tournament, Faisal Waheed scored two beautiful goals while Zahid Ghaffar, Tasneem Usmani, Azam Khan and Arif Bhopali neted once each, said a communiqu.

In the second match, Sea Hawks Hockey Club easily win over Baldia Hockey Club by 6 goals to nill Nazakat Ali's hat trick. Nazakat scored four goals, Zahid Fareed and Faheem scored one each. The Chief Guest was Javed Ali Memon, Director sports, Higher education Commission.

Olympian Islahuddin introduced the Chief Guest to the athletes.

Javed Ali Memon said in his speech Olympian Islahuddin has played a big role in restoring the glory of hockey in Karachi. Every modern facility related to hockey is available here. He said that he wants hockey activities to be organized here from the platform of HEC and he wished that the training camp of the HEC women's hockey team should also be organized here in connection with the preparations for the National Games to be held in Quetta.

In the first semi-final, Pakistan Veterans White will face Pakistan Veterans Green at 11 pm and Seahawks Hockey Club will face Karachi Fitness Club at 12:30 pm

