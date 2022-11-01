Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with latest video

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress has posted a new BTS video from her film London Nahi Janungi which has gone viral o the social media and it garnered millions of likes and comments within no time.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2022) Lollywood Diva and recipient of presidential award Mehwish Hayat has left her fans and followers in awe by her latest video.

The bold persona and gorgeous look of the actress is one of the major reasons as to why people follow her on the social media.

Mehwish recently starred in the blockbuster Marvel series Ms Marvel and also in London Nahi Jaungi and her performance touched hearts of millions of her fans in both the projects.