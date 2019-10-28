UrduPoint.com
Melbourne Cup Tickets To Help Fund Retired Horse Welfare

Sumaira FH 46 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 11:30 AM

Melbourne Cup tickets to help fund retired horse welfare

Australia's racing industry on Monday pledged millions of dollars for the care of retired racehorses, as it scrambles to address the fallout from animal cruelty allegations that sparked a major outcry

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Australia's racing industry on Monday pledged millions of Dollars for the care of retired racehorses, as it scrambles to address the fallout from animal cruelty allegations that sparked a major outcry.

National broadcaster ABC revealed this month that thousands of retired animals were being sent to abattoirs in secret, where many were allegedly beaten and abused before being killed.

Racing Victoria said it would spend at least Aus$25 million (US$17 million) over the next three years to expand an existing program of rehoming retired horses and to create a new welfare taskforce designed to prevent cruelty to racing animals.

The organisation's chairman, Brian Kruger, said it was clear the industry needed to "step up and do more".

"It's incumbent on us to ensure our horses have opportunities for a rewarding life after racing," he told reporters in Melbourne.

