Melbourne 'maggot-fame hotel' at centre of Djokovic vaccine saga

He is the tennis world number one with more than $150 million in prize money to his name -- but this year Melbourne is reportedly putting Novak Djovokic up in a hotel best known for immigrant detentions and maggot-ridden food

Melbourne, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :He is the tennis world number one with more than $150 million in prize money to his name -- but this year Melbourne is reportedly putting Novak Djovokic up in a hotel best known for immigrant detentions and maggot-ridden food.

The nine-time Australian Open champion has been stripped of his entry visa by border control agents for failing to give enough evidence that he is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or has a valid medical exemption.

While he launches a legal battle to overturn the visa decision and defend his title in a tournament barely 10 days away, the 34-year-old Serbian is widely reported to be lodged in the city's Park Hotel.

The dark-brown brick and concrete building is a far cry from the residence Djokovic enjoyed last year, when tough Covid-19 restrictions forced players to exercise in their hotel rooms and balconies while in quarantine.

Then, Djokovic reportedly sent a letter to Tennis Australia complaining about the luxury hotel's conditions and demanding players stay in private homes with tennis courts and better food.

This year, he is believed to be in an establishment housing around 32 detainees who cannot leave the hotel and nobody is allowed in or out except staff. Migrants say the rooms are relatively small.

Australia's border control authorities have refused to confirm where the player is staying.

The Park Hotel gained notoriety last December when a fire in the building forced refugees and asylum seekers to be evacuated. One person was hospitalised for smoke inhalation. There were no fatalities.

A week later, asylum seekers posted images to social media showing food they had been served allegedly filled with maggots alongside mouldy pieces of bread.

Earlier, in October, 21 men reportedly contracted Covid in the facility, which has been the site of regular protests.