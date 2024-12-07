Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay For BBL 14
Ijaz Ahmad Published December 07, 2024 | 07:59 PM
Melbourne (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7 December, 2024) :
The Melbourne Stars have announced the return of the Pakistan Supporters Bay at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season, coinciding with the return of Pakistan spinner Usama Mir to the team.
This initiative aims to bring together Pakistan cricket fans in Australia, fostering a lively and passionate atmosphere at the Stars' home games. Fans can secure exclusive memberships for the first four home matches at the MCG, ensuring they sit among fellow supporters to cheer for Usama Mir and the Melbourne Stars.
The Pakistan Supporters Bay has previously been a resounding success, highlighting the fervor of the Pakistani community and their unwavering support for players representing their country on the global stage.
Usama Mir’s presence is expected to energize the crowd, following in the footsteps of fellow Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf, who became a fan favorite during his stint in the BBL. The Stars will also feature Australian stars Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, adding further star power to their squad.
BBL 14 kicks off on December 14, with the Melbourne Stars set to face the Perth Scorchers in the tournament opener. Fans are eagerly anticipating another thrilling season of cricket, with the Pakistan Supporters Bay set to be a highlight of the Stars' matches at the MCG.
