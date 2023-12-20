Open Menu

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's Fast Bowler Khurram Shahzad Undergoes MRI Scan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 20, 2023 | 11:22 AM

The Pakistan Cricket Board says further details will be shared in due course after the medical panel assessed the MRI reports.

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2023) Pakistan faced another challenge ahead of Melbourne Test as fast bowler Khurram Shahzad complained of discomfort in his left side during the first Test in Perth.

Following his complaint, Khurram was sent for an MRI scan after the match.

Further details will be shared in due course after the medical panel assesses the MRI reports.

Earlier, Pakistan faced defeat with heavy margin of 360 runs in the first Test against Australia.

