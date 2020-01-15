UrduPoint.com
Melbourne Victory Sack German Coach Kurz

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:40 AM

Melbourne Victory sack German coach Kurz

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Australian football powerhouse Melbourne Victory sacked German coach Marco Kurz after just 13 games in charge Wednesday, days after he was sent off for swearing.

The A-League club promoted one of its assistant coaches, former Real Madrid youth coach Carlos Perez Salvachua, to take over.

Victory have only won four games this season and lost six, including a 3-2 defeat to Central Coast Mariners on Sunday which saw a frustrated Kurz red-carded for swearing at an official.

"Melbourne Victory wishes to advise it has parted ways with head coach Marco Kurz and assistant coach Filip Tapalovic effective immediately," the club said in a brief statement.

"The club would like to thank Marco and Filip for their service this season."Former Borussia Dortmund defender Kurz defected from fellow A-League club Adelaide United this year, increasingly at loggerheads with the team's hierarchy over a perceived lack of funds to recruit players.

Melbourne Victory are currently sixth in the 11-team A-League, 19 points adrift of runaway leaders Sydney FC.

