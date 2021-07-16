Member of Nigerian Olympic Delegation Hospitalized With COVID-19 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) A member of the Nigerian Olympic delegation that arrived in Japan on Thursday has been hospitalized with COVID-19, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

The patient is a 60-year-old man, who is accompanying the national team of Nigeria. According to the NHK, he showed only mild symptoms but was still hospitalized due to the age and existing chronic diseases. The authorities are assessing the risks for people who could have been in direct contact with the patient.

This is the first case of hospitalization with COVID-19 among foreign citizens arriving for the Olympics in Tokyo, the broadcaster noted.

The first COVID-19 case among foreign Olympic athletes was detected in June in the Ugandan team. So far, at least five more cases have been detected across the Olympic village.

The Tokyo Olympics will begin in a week, on June 23. Some 19,000 athletes are expected to participate in the upcoming Games, which will set a historic record of boasting 33 sport disciplines.