Member Ski Team Austria Meets Punjab Sports Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 49 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:51 PM



LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Dr Markus Gauster, Member of the board, Extreme Ski Team Austria, called on Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here at his office at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Yasir Khan, Director International Affairs and Managing Director, Tourism Tanveer Jabbar were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Dr Markus Gauster and Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti discussed tourism and promotion of sports between the two countries.

The sports minister also highlighted Punjab's major and historical tourism places during the meeting.

He said Pakistan has also plenty of skiing talent. "We would love to have advanced skiing training from Austria's expert skiers. It would help a lot in training and preparing Pakistan skier as per the requirements of international standards," he said.

