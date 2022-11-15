Members of national women cricket team calls on DG, SBP

Members of national women cricket team all-rounder Aliya Riaz and top order batter Sidra Ameen called on Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Members of national women cricket team all-rounder Aliya Riaz and top order batter Sidra Ameen called on Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Chand Perveen, senior table tennis official Irfan ullah Khan and other officials were also present.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi and key members of national women cricket team discussed promotion of cricket and upcoming launching of Sports board Punjab (SBP) cricket academy on November 18 during their meeting.

He appreciated the performance of all-rounder Aliya Riaz and top order batter Sidra Ameen, who had been adjudged best player three times for her outstanding performance, against touring Ireland women cricket team during the ongoing cricket series.

He further said that SBP was taking every possible measure for the promotion of sports culture across the province.

DG, SBP said that Sports Board Punjab was going to launch a cricket academy on 18th of November. "This academy will be a continuation of our talent hunt campaign in different games. In recent days, we have launched athletics, tennis, swimming and table tennis academies in Nishtar Park Sports Complex".

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that several international cricket stars will impart training to young camp trainees at the SBP cricket academy. "These academies in Punjab are being established as per our plan to spread a network of different sports academies to provide top standard training to our talented athletes".

National women cricketers Aliya Riaz and Sidra Ameen on this occasion lauded extraordinary endeavours ofDG, SBP for the growth of sports culture in Punjab.