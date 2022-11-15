UrduPoint.com

Members Of National Women Cricket Team Calls On DG, SBP

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 15, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Members of national women cricket team calls on DG, SBP

Members of national women cricket team all-rounder Aliya Riaz and top order batter Sidra Ameen called on Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Members of national women cricket team all-rounder Aliya Riaz and top order batter Sidra Ameen called on Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Director Sports Chand Perveen, senior table tennis official Irfan ullah Khan and other officials were also present.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi and key members of national women cricket team discussed promotion of cricket and upcoming launching of Sports board Punjab (SBP) cricket academy on November 18 during their meeting.

He appreciated the performance of all-rounder Aliya Riaz and top order batter Sidra Ameen, who had been adjudged best player three times for her outstanding performance, against touring Ireland women cricket team during the ongoing cricket series.

He further said that SBP was taking every possible measure for the promotion of sports culture across the province.

DG, SBP said that Sports Board Punjab was going to launch a cricket academy on 18th of November. "This academy will be a continuation of our talent hunt campaign in different games. In recent days, we have launched athletics, tennis, swimming and table tennis academies in Nishtar Park Sports Complex".

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that several international cricket stars will impart training to young camp trainees at the SBP cricket academy. "These academies in Punjab are being established as per our plan to spread a network of different sports academies to provide top standard training to our talented athletes".

National women cricketers Aliya Riaz and Sidra Ameen on this occasion lauded extraordinary endeavours ofDG, SBP for the growth of sports culture in Punjab.

Related Topics

Cricket Hockey Tennis Sports Punjab Young Ireland November Women Best Top

Recent Stories

SCBA delegation calls on CM Parvez Elahi

SCBA delegation calls on CM Parvez Elahi

45 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab nominates Shajar Abbas as Na ..

Chief Minister Punjab nominates Shajar Abbas as Nankana OPC chairman

48 seconds ago
 UK to Join European PESCO Military Mobility Projec ..

UK to Join European PESCO Military Mobility Project - European Council

49 seconds ago
 US Navy Intercepts Iranian Lethal Aid to Yemen - N ..

US Navy Intercepts Iranian Lethal Aid to Yemen - Naval Central Command

51 seconds ago
 Masses urged to get vehicles registered to avoid p ..

Masses urged to get vehicles registered to avoid penalties

4 minutes ago
 Aibak Polo Cup: Barry's/DS Polo, Diamond Paints wi ..

Aibak Polo Cup: Barry's/DS Polo, Diamond Paints win openers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.