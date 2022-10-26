UrduPoint.com

Members Of Transgender Community Feature In Punjab Games

Muhammad Rameez Published October 26, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Members of transgender community feature in Punjab Games

The members of transgender community participated in 73rd Punjab Games 100m race, chati race, tug-of-war and long jump competitions, here at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The members of transgender community participated in 73rd Punjab Games 100m race, chati race, tug-of-war and long jump competitions, here at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

As many as 90 members of transgender community participated in the sports competitions.

Sports lovers highly appreciated the performance of members of transgender community. The historic 73rd edition of Punjab Games are being organised under the banner of Sports board Punjab and with the collaboration of Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA).

Results: 100m race: Ali Asghar, Nirmal, Sami Ali Chaati race: Farooq Jani, Chocolate, Atif Ali Sack race: Zaini Doll, Sabir, ReemaLong jump: Phool Gulab Jaan, Samia, ShaniaTug-of-war: Chanda Rani, Anmol, Aleena.

Related Topics

Sports Punjab Olympics Race Love

Recent Stories

Four-member Pak outfit to compete at Asia-Pacific ..

Four-member Pak outfit to compete at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

2 minutes ago
 Gang involved in murder during robbery busted

Gang involved in murder during robbery busted

2 minutes ago
 Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament: 3 match ..

Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament: 3 matches decided on the second day

2 minutes ago
 Man killed in tractor accident

Man killed in tractor accident

2 minutes ago
 Ring leader of criminal gang killed in encounter

Ring leader of criminal gang killed in encounter

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan squad training session held at Perth Stad ..

Pakistan squad training session held at Perth Stadium

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.