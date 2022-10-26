Members of transgender community feature in Punjab Games

The members of transgender community participated in 73rd Punjab Games 100m race, chati race, tug-of-war and long jump competitions, here at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The members of transgender community participated in 73rd Punjab Games 100m race, chati race, tug-of-war and long jump competitions, here at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

As many as 90 members of transgender community participated in the sports competitions.

Sports lovers highly appreciated the performance of members of transgender community. The historic 73rd edition of Punjab Games are being organised under the banner of Sports board Punjab and with the collaboration of Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA).

Results: 100m race: Ali Asghar, Nirmal, Sami Ali Chaati race: Farooq Jani, Chocolate, Atif Ali Sack race: Zaini Doll, Sabir, ReemaLong jump: Phool Gulab Jaan, Samia, ShaniaTug-of-war: Chanda Rani, Anmol, Aleena.