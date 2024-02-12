Open Menu

Membership For FDA City Sports Complex To Commence Very Soon

Muhammad Rameez Published February 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry

said on Monday that membership of Sports Complex FDA City would commence very

soon to facilitate the players and sports lovers with high standard facilities.

During a meeting, he conducted interview of coaches for different indoor games and

said that FDA Sports Complex was a state-of-the-art project which would facilitate

the male and female players in separate courts, gyms, swimming pools and grounds.

He said that a comprehensive strategy had been chalked out to run the affairs of sports

complex in a most befitting manner.

In this connection, the management committee

of the complex was fully active, he said, adding that latest machinery and gadgets

were also provided to all gyms.

He said that swimming pools were construction with the use of latest technology

by keeping the weather conditions in view so that these pools could be used round

the year.

He said that expert coaches were inducted for coaching of their newcomers and

young players.

FDA Director Finance Yasir Ejaz Chattha and others were also present on the occasion.

