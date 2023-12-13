Men Handball under PM Youth Talent Hunt Program begins in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) In connection with Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Youth sports League, Men handball trials got underway here under the aegis of the Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar wherein a large number of players turned up.

The handball trials under the aegis of the University of Peshawar with the collaboration of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Handball Association, would also be organized in other regions as well including Mardan on Dec 16-17, Swat Dec 20-21, Hazara on Dec 24-25, and Bannu on Dec 28-29.

Dr. Noor Zada of the University of Peshawar and international handball player and Deputy Director Sports Higher education Department Arshad Hussain said that they have completed all the arrangements for Peshawar and other Regional headquarters including Swat, Mardan, Hazara and Bannu.

They said that the first registration phase was completed after which the trials got underway with a selection committee that would thoroughly monitor the performance of the players before short-listing them to have a team from each of the Regions.

He clarified that only the players who perform best in the field will be selected to form the best team. He said the trials are open to all and player’s age of 15-years-old to 25-years-old could take part. Dr.

Noor Zada said that Higher Education Commission Islamabad assigned the responsibility of monitoring handball trials to Peshawar University, on which the Director Sports Peshawar University paid tribute to Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad and DGHEC Javed Ali Memon and said that they are holding the trials which is open for all so that young talent could come up in the Game.

According to the schedule given in this regard, the trials were conducted under the supervision of the Director of Sports and Organizer and Coordinator of the University of Peshawar and the President of the Provincial Handball Association Bahr Karam has directed to take all appropriate measures to ensure all facilities to the players.

Arshad Hussain said that the selection committee of Pakistan Handball Federation consisted of international coach Asim Rashid, international player Naveed-ur-Rahman and Director of Distance Education System University of Peshawar Dr. Noor Zada.

A large number of players participated in the trials. He said initially 12 players would be selected from each of the Region and while in the second phase, provincial League competitions will be held, in which players will be selected for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team, while the National Handball League would be organized also in Peshawar.

