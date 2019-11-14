Men Volleyball event enter into semi-final stages

Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Army, PAF, Navy moved into the semi-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals in the 33rd National Games Men's Volleyball teams while Army, Police, Higher Education and Wapda teams qualified for the semi-finals in the women's events

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Army, PAF, Navy moved into the semi-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals in the 33rd National Games Men's Volleyball teams while Army, Police, Higher education and Wapda teams qualified for the semi-finals in the women's events.

Pakistan Police defeated Punjab in their last league matches by 25-19.

25-25, 25-17 in the women's event of volleyball at PSB Gymnasium. In the men's event, the last leg of the round saw Mohammed look interesting in the match. The score was 12-15, 13-25, 27-29, 25-21, 28-26.

Wapda defeated Navy 3-1, 25-19,25-27,25-18, after an interesting contest. The Punjab team defeated 25-23 against Balochistan 3-0 and the host KP team won 3-0 against Sindh. Wapda and Army, while the PAF and Navy teams will compete in the semi-finals.