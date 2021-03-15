UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Men, Women National Judo Championships Next Month

Muhammad Rameez 54 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Men, women national judo championships next month

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The 27th Men and 10th Women National Judo Championships will be held from April 8 to 12 at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar.

"The championships will take place in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports Directorate and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association," Masood Ahmed, vice president of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) told APP.

He said the event was being arranged to encourage the country's youth. "We want our youngsters to come forward and join the sport of judo. This will provide them a healthy activity and enable them improve their self-defence.

"The championship will provide a wonderful opportunity to the judokas to improve their skills, share their experiences, and establish friendships," he added.

According to Masood the federation was monitoring the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country and hopeful that it would improve till the start of the event.

"We've asked our affiliated units to provide chance to the young and emerging talented athletes in the championship so that they can exhibit their skills," he said.

The PJF vice president said the male and female judokas will vie for top honours in five different weight categories, both in individual and team events. The male judokas will contest in -66 kg,-73 kg,-81kg,-90kg and +90kg weight divisions, whereas female will compete in -52 kg, -57kg,-63kg,-70kg and +70kg divisions. "The team event will be held as per the SOR (sport and organization rules) of International Judo Federation and Judo Union of Asia as well as local modifications due to time and other factors."/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Young Male April Women Event From Share Top Asia Weight

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

23 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

31 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

36 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

49 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

1 hour ago

Gold price increases by Rs150 per tola to Rs107,15 ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.