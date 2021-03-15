Men, women national judo championships next month

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The 27th Men and 10th Women National Judo Championships will be held from April 8 to 12 at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar.

"The championships will take place in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports Directorate and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association," Masood Ahmed, vice president of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) told APP.

He said the event was being arranged to encourage the country's youth. "We want our youngsters to come forward and join the sport of judo. This will provide them a healthy activity and enable them improve their self-defence.

"The championship will provide a wonderful opportunity to the judokas to improve their skills, share their experiences, and establish friendships," he added.

According to Masood the federation was monitoring the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country and hopeful that it would improve till the start of the event.

"We've asked our affiliated units to provide chance to the young and emerging talented athletes in the championship so that they can exhibit their skills," he said.

The PJF vice president said the male and female judokas will vie for top honours in five different weight categories, both in individual and team events. The male judokas will contest in -66 kg,-73 kg,-81kg,-90kg and +90kg weight divisions, whereas female will compete in -52 kg, -57kg,-63kg,-70kg and +70kg divisions. "The team event will be held as per the SOR (sport and organization rules) of International Judo Federation and Judo Union of Asia as well as local modifications due to time and other factors."/395