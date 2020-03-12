UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Men's Alpine Skiing World Cup Finale Scrapped Due To Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:08 PM

Men's alpine skiing World Cup finale scrapped due to coronavirus

The men's alpine skiing World Cup finale at Kranjska Gora at the weekend has been scrapped because of the coronavirus threat, the International Ski Federation said on Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The men's alpine skiing World Cup finale at Kranjska Gora at the weekend has been scrapped because of the coronavirus threat, the International Ski Federation said on Thursday.

"The races in Kranjska Gora will not be replaced on the World Cup Calendar and the 2019-2020 season is officially finished," the federation said, citing health concerns for competitors and spectators.

The ski resort in Slovenia was to host a giant slalom and a slalom on Saturday and Sunday.

Related Topics

World Alpine Slovenia Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jordanian Crown Prince opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Za ..

11 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Saudi govt sets 72-hour deadline for ..

14 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Stack Europe With Oil Cheape ..

41 seconds ago

EU court annuls order for Spanish clubs to repay s ..

14 minutes ago

Labour deptt register 1,830 home servants in Faisa ..

14 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic May End by June if Measures I ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.