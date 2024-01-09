Men’s bilateral series between softball teams of Sindh, Balochistan from Jan. 20

Dr. Farhan Essa, the President of the Sindh Softball Association, has announced a forthcoming three-match series scheduled between the men's softball teams of Sindh and Balochistan, set to take place in Karachi starting from

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Dr. Farhan Essa, the President of the Sindh Softball Association, has announced a forthcoming three-match series scheduled between the men's softball teams of Sindh and Balochistan, set to take place in Karachi starting from

January 20.

Mohammad Nasir has been entrusted with the role of organizing secretary for this event.

Dr. Farhan emphasized the reciprocal nature of the series, mentioning that in April, the Sindh softball team will reciprocate the visit to Balochistan. This bilateral series aims to strengthen both Sindh and Balochistan teams for the National Men's Championship in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in May.

He highlighted the significance of these matches in nurturing young softball talents, fostering healthy competition at the provincial level, and fostering an environment of mutual understanding and cooperation among players. Dr. Farhan assured comprehensive support, including accommodation, food, and travel facilities, for both visiting and host teams, ensuring they can showcase their skills confidently and equally.

Expressing the broader vision, he stated, "Our goal is to elevate the sport of softball uniformly across all cities and districts of Sindh. This initiative aims to spotlight new talents and notably enhance the province's representation at the national level."