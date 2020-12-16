UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Men's CWC 2023 Qualifying Matches Rescheduled

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 12:46 PM

Men's CWC 2023 qualifying matches rescheduled

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the 20 rescheduled series in the pathway to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India and the dates for the Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The International cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the 20 rescheduled series in the pathway to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India and the dates for the Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

All COVID-19 affected series which were postponed in 2020 have been rescheduled in a new look Calendar extending to 2023, with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier confirmed to take place in Zimbabwe between 18 June and 9 July 2023, said a press release issued here.

The Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 One Day Internationals (ODI) would return on March 19 2021 when Oman host USA and Nepal in the sixth series of League 2. Six ODIs would be played in the series with Oman currently sitting top of the table on 16 points with the United States four points behind in the standings. There would be 96 ODIs played across the 14 series that are scheduled to be played in 2021 and 2022 respectively and the remaining two in early 2023.

The Men's CWC Challenge League A would return between August 15 and 28 2021 when Canada would host Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu where 15 matches will be played in the second of the three Challenge League A events. Canada lead Singapore on net-run-rate with both teams on eight points in the standings.

Challenge League B would return between September 1 and 14 2021 with Jersey hosting Bermuda, Hong Kong, Italy, Kenya and Uganda competing in 15 matches. Uganda sit top of the standings with 10 points, followed by Hong Kong with seven.

The final Challenge League B event has been scheduled for February 2022 and A for September 2022, with 60 List-A matches due to be played.

After the 21 tri-series in League 2 have been completed the top three teams would confirm their place in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.

The bottom four teams would drop into the Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off 2023 � which is a repechage event to the Global Qualifier � and will be joined by the winner of Challenge League A and B. The top two teams from the Play-Off - which has also been rescheduled to 2023 - would keep their hopes alive of participating in India 2023, by qualifying for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.

The two leagues would run simultaneously with the Men's Cricket World Cup Super League which started in July 2020. Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India and the other top seven Super League teams would qualify automatically for the pinnacle event. The bottom five teams from the Super League would play in the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier, joining the best three teams from League 2.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said when we rescheduled the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to October and November 2023 it enabled us to extend the window for qualification events to take place and thereby ensure we maximise the opportunity for qualification to be decided on the field of play. We have worked very closely with Members and stakeholders to reschedule 96 ODIs and 60 List-A matches and will continue to maintain the safety of participants in our events as our highest priority."

Related Topics

India USA Cricket World ICC Canada Oman Qatar Hong Kong Singapore Lead Italy Bermuda United States Zimbabwe Kenya Malaysia Nepal Vanuatu Uganda Denmark February March June July August September October November 2020 Event From Best Top

Recent Stories

Eight shopkeepers held in Sargodha for overchargin ..

4 minutes ago

Germany sees record death toll on first day of new ..

4 minutes ago

Fijians asked to seek shelter as super cyclone clo ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan due in Peshawar, Nowsher ..

7 minutes ago

China prepares to launch Long March-8 Y1 rocket

7 minutes ago

National covid positivity surges at 7.2 percent; 2 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.