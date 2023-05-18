UrduPoint.com

Men's Football, Police & Air Force Qualified For Semi-finals Of 34th National Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 18, 2023 | 10:29 PM

Men's football, police & Air Force qualified for semi-finals of 34th National Games

In the men's football event at the 34th National Games, Police and Air Force qualified for the semi-finals According to the details, two quarter-finals were played in the men's football event in the 34th National Games

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :In the men's football event at the 34th National Games, Police and Air Force qualified for the semi-finals According to the details, two quarter-finals were played in the men's football event in the 34th National Games.

The first quarter was played between Police and Punjab football teams, which Police qualified for the semi-final by defeating the one-sided match by 6 goals to zero.

The second quarter-final match of the event was played between Sindh and Air Force football teams which after a tough competition remained equal till the time period.

The Air Force team has also qualified for the semi-final on the basis of Points.

Related Topics

Sindh Football Police Punjab Event

Recent Stories

President Alvi urges politicians to resolve issues ..

President Alvi urges politicians to resolve issues with sagacity, patience

11 seconds ago
 Russia Discussing Work Format of Country's Banks i ..

Russia Discussing Work Format of Country's Banks in Cuba - Deputy Prime Minister

14 seconds ago
 CABSAT 2023 successfully concludes

CABSAT 2023 successfully concludes

15 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed visit Em ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed visit Emirates Group Headquarters

15 minutes ago
 UK to Probe Up to 100 Lawyers for Helping Criminal ..

UK to Probe Up to 100 Lawyers for Helping Criminals Get Asylum - Crime Agency

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.937 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 9.937 billion

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.