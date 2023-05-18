- Home
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 18, 2023 | 10:29 PM
In the men's football event at the 34th National Games, Police and Air Force qualified for the semi-finals According to the details, two quarter-finals were played in the men's football event in the 34th National Games
The first quarter was played between Police and Punjab football teams, which Police qualified for the semi-final by defeating the one-sided match by 6 goals to zero.
The second quarter-final match of the event was played between Sindh and Air Force football teams which after a tough competition remained equal till the time period.
The Air Force team has also qualified for the semi-final on the basis of Points.