QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :In the men's football event at the 34th National Games, Police and Air Force qualified for the semi-finals According to the details, two quarter-finals were played in the men's football event in the 34th National Games.

The first quarter was played between Police and Punjab football teams, which Police qualified for the semi-final by defeating the one-sided match by 6 goals to zero.

The second quarter-final match of the event was played between Sindh and Air Force football teams which after a tough competition remained equal till the time period.

The Air Force team has also qualified for the semi-final on the basis of Points.