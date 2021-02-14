UrduPoint.com
Men's Norwegian Speed Races Rescheduled To Austria

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The men's World Cup speed races in Kvitfjell, cancelled due to new Norwegian government Covid-19 restrictions, have been rescheduled to the Austrian resort of Saalbach-Hinterglemm, the international ski federation (FIS) announced Sunday.

FIS said the Kvitfjell races on March 6-7 will now be held on the same dates in Saalbach-Hinterglemm.

Additionally, Saalbach-Hinterglemm will also host the cancelled downhill from Wengen on March 5.

More Stories From Sports

