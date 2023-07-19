Pakistan will host the opener against Nepal in Multan on August 30 while Kandy will be the venue of Sri Lanka's first match against Bangladesh on August 31 and Colombo is going to stage the final on September 17, 2023

Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah in his talks said that Asia Cup is a celebration of cricketing excellence that unites the nations of Asia in the spirit of competition and camaraderie.

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf in his reply said: "Our arrangements and hospitality are second to none and this will be a great opportunity to once again showcase this at an international level.

The Asian Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board Wednesday announced the schedule of the Men's ODI Asia Cup 2023. The 50-over format tournament would be held from August 30 to September 17 with event host Pakistan staging four matches and Sri Lanka holding nine matches.

Four venues will be used for the 13-match competition. In Pakistan, Multan will host the tournament opener between Pakistan and Nepal on August 30 before the action shifts to Lahore for the remaining three matches.

Sri Lanka will use Kandy for the three first-round matches and Colombo for the five Super-4 stage fixtures and the September 17 final.

Sri Lanka will open their campaign against Bangladesh in Kandy on August 31, while India's first match in the tournament will be against Pakistan in Kandy on September 2. If both Pakistan and India progress to the Super-4 stage, they will meet again in Colombo on September 10.

After hosting the tournament opener in Multan, the remaining three matches in Pakistan will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. On September 3, Bangladesh and Afghanistan would go head to head, before Afghanistan took on Sri Lanka on September 5. If all goes according to the pre-event seeding, then Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in both sides' first Super-4 match on September 6.

Pakistan and India are seeded as A1 and A2, respectively with Nepal as the third side in Group A, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are seeded as B1 and B2 in Group B, respectively with Afghanistan as the third side. If Nepal and Afghanistan progress to the Super-4 stage from their respective groups, they will take the seeding of the sides that have dropped out in the first round.

Jay Shah, President of the Asian Cricket Council: "We are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Men's ODI Asia Cup 2023, a celebration of cricketing excellence that unites the nations of Asia in the spirit of competition and camaraderie. As President of the Asian Cricket Council, I extend my warmest regards and heartfelt wishes to all participating teams." He said: "The Asia Cup holds a special place in the hearts of cricket enthusiasts across the continent. It goes beyond being just a tournament; it symbolizes the rich tapestry of cultures, traditions and shared passion for the game that binds our diverse nations together. This prestigious event not only showcases the cricketing prowess of the players but also fosters a sense of unity and brotherhood among Asian countries." "Let the tournament be a celebration of cricket's beauty, a display of sporting excellence and a reflection of the unity that binds our nations together," he said, adding, "Together, let us witness cricketing magic unfold, as each match becomes a chapter in a larger narrative of friendship and sportsmanship." "On behalf of the Asian Cricket Council and cricket lovers across Asia, I extend my gratitude to the fellow board members, teams, organizers, sponsors and fans who make this event possible.

Your unwavering support is the driving force behind the success of the Asia Cup, Mr Jay Shah said.

"May the Men's ODI Asia Cup 2023 be an unforgettable journey, filled with moments of triumph, joy, and togetherness. Let us come together to witness the best of Asian cricket," he said.

Chairman PCB Zaka Ashraf, said: "As Event Hosts, the ACC's Asia Cup 2023 schedule announcement provides us absolute clarity on how we will plan and deliver this tournament so that it is enjoyable for the participants and the fans. Our arrangements and hospitality are second to none and this will be a great opportunity to once again showcase this at an international level." "For Pakistan, it will be the homecoming of the ACC Asia Cup after 15 long years. Our fans have waited for this for a long time and, as such, we look forward to making it bigger and better so that the fans and participants can start counting down days leading up to the ICC Champions Trophy, which Pakistan will host in February 2025.

"I want to congratulate Nepal on qualifying for the Asia Cup and look forward to welcoming them along with Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have previously played in Pakistan, it will be the first of many times for Nepal and Afghanistan, and I remain confident they will take away memories that will stay with them for a very long time," Zaka Ashraf said.

"I am extremely happy for the Multan fans who will be the host of the ACC Asia Cup 2023 opener and will see their national side in action in a multi-team tournament for the first time since 1994. It remains one of my top priorities to ensure competitive cricket returns to historic venues across the country," he added.

"From the Pakistan team's perspective, it will be an excellent opportunity for them to play in high-profile pressure matches and also aim to reclaim the title they last won in 2012. They have all the potential and capability to do that and a strong performance in the Asia Cup will give them the encouragement and confidence for subsequent series and events," he added.

MEN'S ODI ASIA CUP 2023 SCHEDULE (start times to be confirmed in due course): Group A � Pakistan (A1), India (A2) and Nepal (Nepal will take position of the side, which fails to progress to the Super-4 stage) Group B � Sri Lanka (B1), Bangladesh (B2) and Afghanistan (Afghanistan will take position of the side, which fails to progress to the Super-4 stage) 30 Aug � Pakistan v Nepal, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan 31 Aug � Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka 2 Sep � Pakistan v India, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka 3 Sep � Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan 4 Sep � India v Nepal, Pallekele International Cricket stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka 5 Sep � Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan 6 Sep � A1 v B2 (Super-4), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan 9 Sep � B1 v B2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka 10 Sep � A1 v A2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka 12 Sep � A2 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka 14 Sep � A1 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka 15 Sep � A2 v B2, (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka17 Sep � Final - 1 v 2, R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka18 Sep � Reserve day for the final